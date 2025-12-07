Amanda Seyfried Finds Peace Out of Hollywood

Well-known celebrity Amanda Seyfried has been greatly satisfied with her calm life in her 1930s farmhouse on the East Coast, having left Hollywood behind.

In a recent conversation on CBS Sunday Morning, Amanda Seyfried confessed that she enjoys living on her ranch in upstate New York, far from the chaos of Hollywood.

“I don’t know if you know this, but Hollywood is really … it’s tricky, and it’s got a lot of personalities. There are a lot of people that are working in a way that doesn’t necessarily make it feel like a safe place,” the star of A Million Ways to Die in the West further said.

Continuing, “It’s my world now. Like, I’ve been in it for 25 years or whatever. And I, like, totally feel at home in it. And people know me well enough, I don’t feel like I have anything to prove. I’m nice to people. I’m not trying to cover up any scandals – yet! Wait! And I’m not trying to, you know, hide or, like, run away from any bad press,” she continued.

The 40-year-old star further added, claiming, “So it’s like, I’ve made it easy for myself. So far!”

In an interview with Forbes last month, the Fathers and Daughters actress said that early in her career, she moved from Los Angeles to New York. She went to upstate New York after realising after years in the city that Manhattan was still too urban for her.