Amanda Seyfried hints at potential The Housemaid sequel

Academy Award winner Amanda Seyfried talked about the possibility of a follow-up to The Housemaid, stating that Millie and Nina’s tale might be continued in a different film.

Amanda Seyfried clarified that the role’s journeys have chances to be further explored, as there is room for more from the end of the film.

However, alongside Seyfried, Sydney Sweeney has expressed her enthusiasm for a potential sequel.

Sydney Sweeney, in this regard, claimed that there is a lot of plot to depict on screen because the film is based on a number of well-known books.

She expressed her desire to reprise her role as Millie, characterising her as courageous, resilient, and vivacious.

On the other end, the setting of The Housemaid and the plot left at the conclusion could be easily continued if the viewers want it, according to filmmaker Paul Feig, who also hinted that he might be open to making another movie.

“Seeing how fans relate to the characters makes the idea of a sequel even more exciting,” Seyfried continued.

However, the Euphoria star and Amanda Seyfried showed their excitement to come back if fans demand to see more of Millie and Nina.

In fact, a formal announcement regarding the potential sequel has not yet been made, but Seyfried, Sweeney, and Feig’s remarks indicate that everyone is enthusiastic about the prospect.

Furthermore, viewers might not have witnessed the conclusion of Millie’s tale yet, and The Housemaid might appear in more big-screen movies in the future.