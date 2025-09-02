Amanda Seyfried rocks Julia Roberts' borrowed fit at Venice Film Festival

No diva attitude here, as Hollywood starlet Amanda Seyfried slayed a publicly borrowed outfit from Julia Roberts, just two days after the Oscar-winner wore it to the Venice Film Festival.

For the premiere of her upcoming historical drama ‘The Testament Of Ann Lee’ at the festival on Monday, Amanda Seyfried, 39, slipped into a Versace outfit, comprising a tailored navy wool jacket, a striped shirt and straight-leg jeans, styled with a gold-buckled belt.

However, what caught the attention was that Julia Roberts, 57, who attended the festival on Friday, for the premiere of her psychological thriller ‘After The Hunt’, had sported the same designs by the luxury fashion house’s artistic director Dario Vitale.

While the ‘Mamma Mia!’ actor styled the pieces with strappy heels, Roberts completed her look with a pair of woven leather pumps.

However, more than surprised, Seyfried’s move left everyone impressed after she publicly asked their common stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, for the same outfit, worn by the ‘Pretty Woman’ star only two days before her scheduled appearance at the Italian fest.

It happened so, when Stewart shared Roberts’ look on her Instagram handle, Seyfried took to the comments section and requested, “Please let me wear the same outfit.”

Later, the stylist shared visuals of both Seyfried and Roberts’ looks and captioned, “Sharing is caring!”

“Thank you, @juliaroberts, for your generosity and sustainability,” she added.