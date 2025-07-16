Amanda Seyfried provides rare insight into her personal life as mom of 2

Hollywood starlet Amanda Seyfried, who is a doting mother of two, a daughter and a son, gave a sneak peek into her familial life with husband Thomas Sadoski and their kids.

For the unversed, actor Amanda Seyfried, who has been married to her ‘The Last Word’ co-star Thomas Sadoski since 2017, shares two kids with him: an elder daughter, Nina, 8, and a five-year-old son. The family of four lives in Upstate New York.

In a new magazine interview, Seyfried opened up about her life as a mother and shared how she maintains the work-life balance while being a Hollywood star.

“We don’t have any real traditions, but vacations are the best time to just be together without the usual work or schedules. We try to keep the days slow and open, which feels like such a luxury,” said the ‘Mamma Mia!’ actor.

When asked further about the family’s favourite place to vacation, she shared, “The Cape. It’s our happy place.”

“We love the quiet, the beach, and just having the chance to slow down together. No big plans, just walks, food, and time to breathe,” she reasoned.

Seyfried also went ahead to spill a parenting hack for her fans, saying, “Snacks, snacks, and more snacks. Sticker books and notebooks are lifesavers, too. And I always bring an empty tote bag because my kids collect everything, from rocks to napkins with drawings on them.”

“Giving those things a place helps keep my bag from becoming a museum,” she concluded.