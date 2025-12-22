Amanda Seyfried reflects on her Mamma Mia character through as a mother

American actress Amanda Seyfried saw her Mamma Mia! Character from her motherhood mindset.

On December 14, in an interview with PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of The Testament of Ann Lee the actress revealed what she envisions Sophie’s life would be like if Mamma Mia 3 ever got made.

The mother of two kids defined her character and said, “Oh, with kids. I mean, I love being a mother. I love playing a mother, and I would love to dive into the curiosities of motherhood and raising children on a Greek island — just like Donna did with Sophie”.

Meryl Streep played Sophie’s mom in the 2008 musical romantic comedy. Seyfried continued of a potential plotline of Sophie being a mother, “I think that would be really interesting. I have no idea where the story is going to go, but I know there’s going to be a lot of singing and dancing”.

“I’m going to keep campaigning for that movie until I’m blue in the face,” she emphasised of the potential third film in the Mamma Mia! franchise.

According to Judy Craymer, a script for Mamma Mia 3 , which would be a follow-up of 2018’s prequel Mamma Mia- Here we go again and the film is currently under development.

In an interview with Deadline, Craymer said, “Well, we know what we want to do with the movie, and it will happen”. He also dropped a sneak peak that Sabrina Carpenter might joint the cast, alongside Seyfried and Streep.

Off-screen, Seyfried is well-versed in motherhood as she shared daughter Nina, 8, and son Thomas, 5, with husband Thomas Sadoski.

Seyfried and Sadoski got engaged in 2016 and tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2017. They live on a farm with their kids in upstate New York.