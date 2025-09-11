Amanda Seyfried speaks up on sacrifices she made for ‘The Testament of Ann Lee’ 

Hollywood starlet Amanda Seyfried, who stars as Ann Lee in the recently premiered period drama, reflected on the sacrifices she made to portray the founder of the Shakers in Mona Fastvold’s film.

Speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival ahead of the movie’s screening, Amanda Seyfried, 39, opened up on giving up every ounce of makeup and a year’s Botox to essay the founding leader of the religious sect Shakers in ‘The Testament of Ann Lee’, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival last week. But according to the actor, the ‘sacrifice’ was ‘worth it’.

“We did make sacrifices, and it was worth it. Every day was fun. We didn’t just survive, we thrived,” Seyfried said.

“I couldn’t get Botox for a year. That was a big assignment,” she revealed. “When I first got [Botox], I was, like, ‘This is amazing,’ because I frown a lot. But then it all came back in a way that was absolutely necessary for all the work I was doing.”

“I don’t necessarily need all that in my life. I just like it. The things that I like, I can sacrifice a little. Of course I can. I’m an actor and that’s my job and that’s what I love to do,” the actor explained.

Notably, ‘The Testament of Ann Lee’, co-written and directed by Mona Fastvold, is described as ‘an epic fable inspired by the life of Ann Lee, the founder of the Shakers, a radical religious movement that began in the late 1700s’.

