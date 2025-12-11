Amanda Seyfried voices support for Sydney Sweeney amidst public scrutiny

American actress and singer Amanda Seyfried is speaking out about the public scrutiny her co-star, Sydney Sweeney, has faced.

In a recent discussion with Who What Wear for its December cover story, the 40-year-old actress admitted that she feels “protective” of Sweeney while discussing how the Euphoria star deals with public scrutiny.

She further said that she’s got it so much harder than I ever did not even close”.

Seyfried added, “She got a spotlight on her that I never had, never wanted. I can’t help but feel somewhat protective of her, though she doesn’t need my protection”.

The Mean Girls alum expressed that she admire how Sweeney handles negative attention, sharing she does not know how she would have proceeded with criticism on her social media at Sweeney’s age.

She added further, “She’s gonna continue to make choices in her career that I think will define, or at least solidify, her as an actual actress because people are too distracted by all the other s*** that is created around her”.

It is pertinent to mention that Sweeney and Seyfried will share the big screen in their upcoming psychological thriller, The Housemaid, based on the story of a novel written by Freida McFadden.

In a previous chat with People, Seyfried opened up about sharing an instant bond with Sweeney on the set of their film hits theaters on December 19.

“We related over people experiences. I also probably give way too much unsolicited advice … I knew Sweeney appreciated it, but I was also like, ‘Take it with a grain of salt!'” Seyfried gushed.