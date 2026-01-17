Amanda Seyfriend shares her fun experiences from 2010 hit film

Amanda Seyfried recently revisited a fun experience from the set of her 2010 hit film Dear John, which she starred alongside Channing Tatum.

On Thursday, January 15, the 40-year-old actress shared a hilarious encounter with her co-star when she was asked to recall one of her favourite behind-the-scenes moments from her long-standing career.

Seyfried told Deadline in an interview, “I don’t know if it’s my favourite, but it’s fun to talk about because it just goes to show the relationship that I have with Channing Tatum and Dear John”.

She added, “He and I messed with each other throughout the entire movie in a super, super fun way. He’s very, very funny, and we had a great time,” before revealing, “He peed on my leg once without me knowing”.

She further stated, “He peed on my leg on the beach, and I didn’t realise at first, and then I was like, ‘Oh, that’s why he’s standing so close to me'”.

“There was a coffee cup very close by, and a little bit got in the coffee cup, and he ran away as I was screaming,” Seyfried laughed. “One of the makeup artists picked it up and was about to drink it, and I saved her”.

In Dear John, Amanda Seyfried portrayed Savannah Lynn Curtis, while Channing Tatum played John Tyree in the romantic war drama, which was based on Nicholas Sparks’ 2006 novel of the same name.