Will not pardon thieves even at the cost of life, power: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that he will not pardon the thieves even at the cost of his life and power, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing the Amar Bil Maroof rally at Parade Ground.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the big thieves have gathered to get another National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from him just like they got in Pervez Musharraf’s era.

PM Imran Khan, while addressing the Amar Bil Maroof rally in Islamabad’s Parade Ground, said that the three rats who have recently joined the hands against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government were looting the country for the past 30 years.

“Since the first day of power, they are trying to blackmail the PTI government. They want Imran Khan to surrender just like [former military ruler] Pervez Musharraf.”

PM Khan announced that he will not pardon the thieves even at the cost of his life and power.

PM Imran Khan thanked the nationals for heading to the federal capital in large numbers on his call. He also praised those lawmakers who had rejected to sell their consciences.

He said that the ideology of the creation of Pakistan was making it a true Islamic welfare state on the principles of Madinah. A merciful state will always get successful on all fronts. The PTI government gave health insurance to the nation by distributing Sehat Insaf Cards.

The premier said that he will reveal the facts about external interference against the PTI government in his speech today.

He detailed that billions of funds were spent for the weak segment of the society through the Ehsaas programme besides giving interest-free loans to 2 million families for constructing houses and getting technical education.

“We have reduced the prices of petrol and Fazlur Rehman [diesel] up to Rs10 per litre. We have also reduced the power tariff and disbursed Rs250 billion subsidy.”

“My nation is passionate about making Pakistan a great nation. I am still standing firm on my ideology for 25 years. Our country will see prosperity by following the teachings of Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH). We have to bring a humanist system here. We will uplift the poor people by collecting taxes from the rich people of the country.”

The premier said that the nation should have understood the reason for not giving NRO to the corrupt people as all big nations had witnessed destruction by jailing common thieves and giving NRO to big thieves.

Imran Khan said that horse-trading is on the rise for toppling the PTI government. “Opposition is comprised of three rats including Cherry Blossom [shoe polish], diesel and an absconder.”

PM Khan said that Pakistan’s steps on coping with the coronavirus pandemic crisis are being praised across the globe. The national economy witnessed a growth rate of 5.6 per cent when the world economies were suffering from the Covid crisis.

He added that the country generated the highest tax revenue and exports during PTI tenure. Moreover, overseas Pakistanis were effectively facilitated and the country recorded the highest foreign reserves.

“People should ask for the eases created for the construction industry farmers regarding their earnings as a record crop-production of wheat, rice, potato and corn was recorded during our government.”

“Pakistan’s industries are expanding now while the government had also given a new package to the small and medium industries. I will spend the tax money for the welfare of the nation after receiving tax revenue following the growth of the industry.”

Amar Bil Maroof rally

The historic “Amar Bil Maroof” public rally of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has kicked off at Parade Ground on PM Imran Khan’s call.

In an audio message early Sunday morning, the premier said, “The jalsa being held today is not the PTI’s fight but the battle for Pakistan’s future.”

“Today, we are out to make Pakistan’s history,” he said, advising the people who want to attend the public meeting to set out for Islamabad as soon as possible. He cautioned that they might not be able to reach the venue in time because of traffic gridlocks on the roads leading to the capital.

