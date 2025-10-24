Amar Kaushik reveals real reason behind casting Aneet Padda in ‘Shakti Shalini’

Earlier this week, the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe sent the fans into a frenzy when they dropped the teaser of Shakti Shalini in theatres with the release of their new film, Thamma.

The teaser put the swirling rumors to rest by confirming that Aneet Padda would play the lead actress of the film, replacing Kiara Advani.

In the viral clip, a powerful line flashes on screen, “The protector. The destroyer. The mother of all. Aneet Padda in Shakti Shalini.

Now, filmmaker and co-creator of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe Amar Kaushik has revealed the real reason behind casting Aneet in Shakti Shalini.

During ana interview with Bollywood Hungama, he shared, “When we were writing the script, we realized that we needed a younger actor.”

“Meanwhile, we saw her film Saiyaara and realized that she suits the part perfectly for that character. She heard the story and came on board,” Amar further added, referring Aneet’s debut film with Ahaan Panday.

Amar, who directed Stree and Stree 2 (2024), also revealed that the shooting of Shakti Shalini will commence in January 2026.

For those unknown, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer comedy-horror flick, Thamma arrived in theatres on the occasion of Diwali on October 21.