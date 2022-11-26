Amar Khan dances to hit Bollywood song, video goes viral

Actor and model Amar Khan reenacted the dance steps of the Bollywood film song “Tujhay Mirchi Lagi” and its video is viral on social media.

Amar Khan shared the viral video on Instagram. “Tujhay Mirchi Lagi” is part of the soundtrack of the Bollywood film “Coolie No. 1“. Its video is filmed on superstars Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

The clip showed her and TikToker Faizi Jutt reenacting the song’s dance steps.

It is not the first time that an actor in the drama “Baddua” has reenacted or mimicked scenes, dialogues and dance steps from Bollywood films.

Earlier, she shared a video of her and her makeup artist mimicking dialogues (originally filmed on seasoned Bollywood actor Kajol) “Oh hello miss sprightly, would you like some tea” from “Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham” on TikTok.

The model-turned-actor, who is also a graduate in film-making, boasts a million followers on Instagram, where she often shares pictures and videos of her photoshoots and behind-the-scenes of her projects along with glimpses of exotic trips.

On the acting front, Amar Khan has worked on several superhit projects with “Baddua” being one of them.

