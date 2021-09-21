Amar Khan says her character in new serial ‘Baddua’ is ‘very human’

Actress Amar Khan’s new serial Baddua sees her in a “very human” character, something she believes is a rare sight on TV where characters are either positive or negative.

Appearing on Nida Yasir’s show Good Morning Pakistan with costar Muneeb Butt, Amar opened up about her role as Abeer in the ARY Digital serial Baddua that premiered on Monday, Sept. 20.

HIghlighting how the show is different, Amar said, “I personally feel that its characters are different… Like my role as Abeer is a very full of life girl who is confident, has dreams, and is a go-getter. She’s driven and independent to chase her ambitions and who/what she loves. I feel people will connect with that.”

According to Amar, characters on TV these days “are either totally positive or totally negative”, which she says is not how people are in real life, and this is where Baddua’s strength lies – in its characters.

“Kudos to the writer Samina Ejaz for creating well-rounded characters,” said Amar, adding that when people ask her whether her role as Abeer is ‘negative’, she says it’s a “very human character”.

In an earlier promotional post on her Instagram, Amar also described Abeer as ” a super-strong powerpack, playfully mischievous and lively.”

“I was especially excited to play this character for its too many moods and dramatic offerings. This riot and rebel is ready to sparkle your screen with fire,” she said.

