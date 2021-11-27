AMAZING!!! Zookeeper demonstrates two-headed rare lizard

The founder of the Reptile Zoo in California, Jay Brewer, would treats his followers on an Instagram page regularly with fun videos and images of monstrous reptiles. His videos include the tiny but lethal creatures as well.

For the most part, Brewer shares the videos with huge snakes and in one video earlier, he narrowly escaped being bitten on his face by one angry snake.

For all risks and hazards this passion follows, Brewer has never stopped exploring various species of reptiles and caring about them.

In one such post, Brewer shared a close view of a rare two-headed reptile, a tiny lizard. Even if you hate the crawly creeps, this unique lizard will leave you awe-struck.

Brewer holds a tiny blue-tongued skink in his palm in this video.

The creeping reptile is so small it barely matches the size of his thumb and what really made the video go viral is the fact that the skink has two heads!

Though it’s a kind of deformity, it’s very rare among blue-tongued lizards. This leads Brewer to explain how beautiful the little creature is.

“Wow unbelievable. This is one incredible little blue-tongue skink. Can you believe your eyes?” reads the caption.

Take a look:

The incredible video has garnered over 67,000 likes and tons of reactions from netizens. While some were totally surprised by the rare lizard, others asked several questions about the lizard’s health and life span.

