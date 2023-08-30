Amazon manager shot dead in India’s Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 36-year-old man, working as a senior manager for e-commerce giant Amazon, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Indian capital New Delhi.

According to details, the incident took place in Subhash Vihar area of North East Delhi’s Bhajanpura, wherein five unidentified assailants on two-wheelers opened “unprovoked firing” and killed a 36-year-old man, working as a senior manager for Amazon.

The deceased has been identified as Harpreet Singh and was declared brought dead at hospital. Hospital’s report said he died of gun shot injury to head, with the entry wound on the right side behind ear – exit on the other side.

Another man was injured in the incident and has been admitted to a hospital.

While police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder, the victims’ family said it was a case of road rage. Police have lodged a case of murder, said officers.

“What we know as of now is that there was no robbery, and the victims did not have personal enmity with anyone. Road rage is one of the possible motives we are exploring,” said Joy Tirkey, deputy commissioner of police (northeast).

It was found that Harpreet and Govind were on their bike near Gali No. 8 when five boys on a scooty and a bike intercepted them. The assailants opened unprovoked fire and ran away from the spot, police said on Wednesday.

The DCP said that the shooting was “unprovoked”. Three empty cartridges were recovered from the crime spot, he added.

Gill was promoted as a senior manager only a few days ago, and was transferred to Bengaluru. He was scheduled to leave for the city at the end of this week, said his uncle.

“My son did not have any enemies. He was a simple, hardworking man who was killed for no mistake,” said his father, Karnail Singh Gill.