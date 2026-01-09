Amazon Pharmacy starts offering Wegovy weight-loss pill

Amazon Pharmacy said on Friday it now offers Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy weight-loss pill through insurance plans as ​well as through a cash-pay option.

Eligible customers with commercial ‌insurance may pay $25 for a one-month supply, while those without insurance can pay cash, ‌starting at $149 per month, the company said.

In the next few weeks, the Wegovy pill will also be available through Amazon Pharmacy kiosks, it said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Novo’s weight-loss pill in December, which ⁠has the same active ‌ingredient as its blockbuster injectable weight-loss and diabetes treatments, marketed under the brand names Wegovy and Ozempic.

The Danish ‍drugmaker earlier this month said it is offering doses of 1.5 milligrams and 4 mg of the once-daily Wegovy pill at $149 per month for self-paying ​U.S. patients.

The Wegovy pill could attract new consumers as Novo looks ‌to revive its fortunes after profit warnings and sliding shares last year. The treatment offers more flexibility and an alternative for those who dislike needles used in injectable medication.

The pill would be available through U.S. pharmacies CVS and Costco, as well as through telehealth providers ⁠including Ro, LifeMD, WeightWatchers, GoodRx and its ​own NovoCare Pharmacy, the drugmaker had ​said.

Amazon Pharmacy is also collaborating with telehealth firms including WeightWatchers, Wheel and 9amHealth to help expand access to the ‍weight-loss treatment, it ⁠said on Friday.

The success of Novo’s pill will be tied to attracting cash-paying consumers who cannot get insurance coverage, a stark ⁠shift from the dominant business model where drug pricing is managed through health insurance ‌plans.