Amazon unveils The Rings of Power episode release schedule

Amazon Prime Video unveiled the episode release schedule of the highly anticipated Lord of the Rings prequel The Rings of Power.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will have a two-episode premier on September 2. It is not the first time the the web show and movie streaming platform has released two episodes of a show on a single day.

The remaining six episodes of The Rings of Power will release on Friday every week. The season finale will be on October 14.

The show has been renewed for a second season so there is plenty more in stored for Lord of The Rings fans.

The Rings of Power’s storyline takes place thousands of years before the events in writer J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings books, which are set in the fictional land of Middle-earth and were brought to life in blockbuster movies.

The subtitle foreshadows a story “that welds the major events of Tolkien’s Second Age together: the forging of the iconic rings,” Amazon said in a statement.

Amazon spent about $465 million filming the first season, according to government officials in New Zealand, where the series was filmed. The company plans to make five seasons of the show, making it one of the most expensive TV series ever.

The first season will be available in more than 240 nations in multiple languages, Amazon said.

