Amazon's Zoox to launch command hub in Arizona, expand testing to Dallas and Phoenix

Amazon’s robotaxi unit Zoox is expanding testing to ‌Dallas and Phoenix and launching a command hub for fleet operations in Arizona, as it looks to widen its footprint in the U.S.’s increasingly competitive autonomous taxi market.

The move will expand testing ​operations to 10 markets across the country, Zoox said on Monday, adding ​the two Sun Belt cities to existing sites including Las Vegas, ⁠the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Austin, Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Washington, ​D.C.

While Alphabet’s Waymo has been leading commercial deployments in the sector and Tesla is ​betting on its production capacity and AI technology to give it an edge, Zoox has been gradually scaling operations, launching limited services in Las Vegas and a pilot rider program in San ​Francisco late last year.

The company now plans to deploy a small number of retrofitted ​sport utility vehicles in Dallas and Phoenix, initially focused on manual mapping before progressing to autonomous ‌testing ⁠with a safety driver behind the wheel.

Zoox will also open new depots in both cities and launch a “Fusion Center” facility in Scottsdale, Arizona, to serve as a command hub for fleet operations, remote guidance and rider support. The expansion is expected to ​create hundreds of ​jobs, the company ⁠said.

Phoenix and Dallas offer different testing conditions compared to dense urban areas like San Francisco, featuring sprawling road networks and extreme ​weather conditions such as desert heat and dust, which the company ​said will ⁠help validate its sensors, batteries and artificial intelligence systems.

Zoox has logged more than 1 million autonomous miles and served more than 300,000 riders so far, the company said.

Meanwhile, ⁠U.S. regulators ​are set to hold a national autonomous vehicle safety ​forum on Tuesday, which will be attended by the CEOs of Waymo, Zoox and self-driving company Aurora.