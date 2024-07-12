Ambanis’ wedding isn’t the world’s most expensive wedding!

While Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding is touted as the most expensive ever, the record for the most expensive wedding is held by another Indian citizen.

Similar to Amabanis’ wedding, several others weddings have been considered the most expensive with reports claiming the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana as the world’s most expensive wedding, at a reported expenditure of $110 million.

Others gave the title to Russia’s Said Gutseriev and Khadija Uzhakhov’s union.

However, Guinness Book of Records considers the wedding of Vanisha Mittal, daughter of Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, the most expensive in the world.

The six-day wedding festivities featured a performance by singer Kylie Minogue, who reportedly charged $330,000 for a 30-minute show.

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Rani Mukherjee, Saif Ali Khan, and Aishwarya Rai also performed during the wedding events.

According to Guinness Book of Records, Mittal and investment banker Amit Bhatia’s wedding was the most expensive wedding in the world.

“The six-day event, held in Versailles in 2004, included a re-enactment of the happy couple’s courtship and an engagement ceremony at the Palace of Versailles — the only private function ever to have been held in the palace,” as per Guinness Bood of Records.

The Mittal family spent a whopping $55 million (then over £28 million) on the six-day wedding event.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani’s younger son Anant and fiancee Radhika Merchant, both 29, are set to marry in a three-day Hindu ceremony in India’s financial capital Mumbai starting Friday.

This week’s opulent celebrations are set to raise the bar, with celebrities, politicians and business elite jetting into the monsoon-hit megacity of Mumbai.

Pre-wedding parties for his son included multi-day galas, a European cruise for 1,200 guests, a specially built Hindu temple and entertainment provided by pop stars ranging from Rihanna to Justin Bieber.