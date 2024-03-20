Ambassador Blome, Commerce Minister Pledge to boost Pakistan-US trade ties

ISLAMABAD: United States (US) Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, to discuss and explore avenues for enhancing bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.

During the meeting, both acknowledged the importance of leveraging people-to-people contacts and instilling confidence within the business communities of both countries to bolster trade volume, said a press release issued here.

The commerce minister emphasised the need for a comprehensive package of initiatives in various sectors including digital trade, mining, energy, climate, services, and the environment.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to prioritize the economy, Minister Khan underscored the significance of building confidence among traders and investors.

He reiterated the Ministry of Commerce’s dedication to facilitating businesses in all sectors, aiming to encourage increased investment in Pakistan.

Acknowledging the positive role played by the Pakistani-American community in the United States, Ambassador Blome commended their contributions to various fields, particularly in politics and business.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari met US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and underlined the need to enhance trade and investment relations with the United States, besides exploring collaborative opportunities in diverse sectors.

He said that American enterprises should be encouraged to invest in the Pakistan Stock Exchange as well as bring innovative business ideas to the country’s economy.

During the meeting, the president said that Pakistan had enjoyed a long-standing and broad-based relationship with the USA spanning over seven decades, which needed to be further strengthened.

He said that the top priority of Pakistan was to put its economy on the right track and overcome economic and security challenges. He highlighted that climate change was a global issue, and Pakistan was among the countries most vulnerable to its adverse impacts.