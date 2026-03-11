Spain permanently withdraws ambassador to Israel

Spain permanently withdrew its ambassador to Israel on Tuesday as a ​diplomatic standoff worsened between the two countries ‌over Spain’s opposition to the US.-Israeli attacks on Iran.

The ambassador was summoned back to Spain last September amid a diplomatic ​row over Spanish measures banning aircraft and ships ​carrying weapons to Israel from its ports ⁠or airspace due to Israel’s military offensive in ​Gaza, which Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar denounced ​as antisemitic.

On Tuesday, Spain published an announcement in its official gazette that the ambassador’s position had been terminated. Spain’s Foreign ​Ministry said its embassy in Tel Aviv ​will be led by a charge d’affaires for the foreseeable ‌future.

The ⁠move marks the latest escalation in diplomatic relations between the two countries, which have been heavily strained since Israel launched its assault on the Gaza ​Strip in ​October of ⁠2023.

Israel’s embassy in Spain is also run by a charge d’affaires after the ​country summoned its ambassador last May ​in protest ⁠at Spain’s decision to recognise a Palestinian state.

Tensions have heightened since the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, ⁠with ​Sa’ar accusing Spain in early March ​of “standing with tyrants” for opposing the war.

Trump threatens Spain ties over Iran war refusal

Washington: US President Donald Trump threatened Tuesday to sever all trade with Spain after it refused to let US planes use its bases to attack Iran, while also lashing out at Britain for not cooperating more.