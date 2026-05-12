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Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz for Distinguished Diplomatic Service

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  • May 12, 2026
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Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz for Distinguished Diplomatic Service
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