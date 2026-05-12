Brussels — The Government of Pakistan has conferred the prestigious Sitara-e-Imtiaz on His Excellency Rahim Hayat Qureshi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to advancing Pakistan’s national interests and strengthening the country’s global diplomatic profile.

Born in 1969, Ambassador Qureshi holds a Master’s degree in International Relations from the International Institute of Public Administration, Paris, and an LL.M. in International Economic Law from the University of Warwick, United Kingdom. He joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1992 and has since built a distinguished career spanning key positions at home and abroad.

In the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he served as Additional Secretary (Afghanistan & West Asia), overseeing relations with Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey, and Central Asian states. He also held the positions of Director General (Policy Planning and Public Diplomacy) from 2015–2017, Director (Europe), and various roles in the Foreign Minister’s Office, UN Desk, and OIC Desk. He additionally served as an instructor at the Civil Services Academy in Lahore.

His overseas postings include:

Ambassador to Iran and Permanent Representative to the Economic Cooperation Organization (2020–2023)

Ambassador to South Korea (2017–2020)

Deputy Head of Mission and Minister Political in New Delhi (2013–2015)

Deputy Head of Mission in Rome (2009–2013)

Second Secretary (Political) in Paris (1996–1998)

In his current assignment in Brussels, Ambassador Qureshi has focused on deepening Pakistan-EU ties, particularly in trade, the continuation of the GSP+ framework, and strategic cooperation. He has actively engaged with the European Parliament, European Commission, European Council, and NATO, while effectively projecting Pakistan’s positions on regional security, peace, and development.

The Ambassador has also placed strong emphasis on public and economic diplomacy, community engagement with Pakistani diaspora in Belgium and Luxembourg, and support for Pakistani students and entrepreneurs in Europe. He has regularly participated in national commemorative events, reinforcing ties between overseas Pakistanis and their homeland.

The Sitara-e-Imtiaz acknowledges his professionalism, strategic vision, and dedication across nearly three decades of service. Pakistani communities in Belgium, Luxembourg, and the broader European Union have welcomed the award, describing it as a well-deserved recognition of his efforts in promoting Pakistan’s image as a progressive and responsible nation.

Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi’s career stands as a notable example of diplomatic excellence in Pakistan’s foreign service.