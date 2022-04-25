Amber Heard accused of mirroring Johnny Depp’s courtroom style

Twitterati has observed stark similarities between the outfit choices of former couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard during the trials of their blockbuster defamation case, accusing the latter of copying her former husband’s style choices.

Apart from the Johnny Depps’ attorney, seems like the ‘Aquaman’ actor is under the radar of social media fashion police as well. A number of Twitter users have called out Ms. Heard for her courtroom ensembles being massively influenced by that of her former husband, while several even accused her of playing ‘mind games’ by doing so.

Taking the case in point, a hawk-eyed Twitterati mentioned, “When Johnny wore a gray suit…the next day she wore the same thing.” This is being referenced to the April 11 trial where ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star was spotted in a Gray-colored suit with bee tie from the luxury brand ‘Gucci’.

The courtroom call on the following day saw Amber wearing a similar colored ensemble, while her outfit on April 13 trial featured the same ‘Bee’ themed piece from the brand. Moreover, in another instance, the actor wore her hair in a similar ponytail as her former flame did a day earlier. “Yesterday was the day that Twitter went nuts over Johnny Depp’s ponytail, she walked into court today with this ponytail on her head,” noted a TikTok user in their video. For another outing, Amber Heard was spotted in dark couture, done recently by Johnny Depp as well. Calling Heard ‘Sick in the head’, one of the Twitter users exclaimed, “Is anyone gonna address why Amber is mimicking Johnny’s outfits every day?” Here are some of the reactions from Twitter users.

I know this was days ago now, but can we talk about the fact that Amber Heard intentionally recreated Johnny Depp’s court outfits multiple times… Does that not scream psychological abuse to you? Like the man is literally in court and she’s still mocking him. — Kaitlyn (@kaitybethh) April 20, 2022

I’ve been watching the Johnny Depp trial and noticed that Amber Heard is mirroring him through outfits. When Johnny wore a gray suit…the next day she wore the same thing. Then he wore a Gucci ensemble and then she wore it the next day This is creepy 🫤🫤 — Galactic🟤Melanin ✨ (@rashimuzan) April 20, 2022

Amber Heard is playing mind games with Johnny Depp by copying his outfits in court — Fab 🥀 (@fabiosavage) April 21, 2022

