Amber Heard files appeal against defamation case verdict

More than a month after the Virginia court gave a verdict of the defamation battle in favour of Johnny Depp, his ex-wife Amber Heard has filed to appeal the order.

According to reports, the legal team of the ‘Aquaman’ actor has submitted a notice to the Virginia Court of Appeals, requesting the overturn of the earlier verdict of the defamation case.

Quoting a spokesperson for Heard, foreign-based news outlets reported, “We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict.”

Moreover, in his reaction to the appeal notice, her ex-husband Depp remained confident of the ruling given by the court in his favour. A spokesperson for the ‘Pirates of The Caribbean’ star told the foreign portal, “The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and came to a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr Depp, in multiple instances.”

“We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand,” his rep added.

For those unversed, a US jury had ruled the defamation battle in favour of Depp on June 1. The Virginia court jurors had awarded Depp with $10.35 million in damages from Amber Heard at the end of the six-week trial, whereas, the latter was given $2 million in damages from the ex-husband.

Weeks after the verdict, Heard who is said to be broke and does not have any money to pay the damages, turned to the court earlier this month, to dismiss the aforementioned trial verdict given in favour of Depp.

Heard and her attorneys had also urged the court to abandon the entire defamation lawsuit by Depp, claiming he has ‘no evidence’ of abuse.

