Amber Heard Celebrates Birthday in Spain with Twins Agnes and Ocean

Amber Heard, the Aquaman actress, is enjoying a quiet life in Spain with her three kids, Oonagh Paige, Agnes, and Ocean.

The 40-year-old has been keeping a low profile since her highly publicized defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Recent photos show her celebrating her birthday with her twins, born in 2025, and daughter Oonagh, born in 2021.

Heard has reportedly changed her name to Martha Jane Cannary and is focusing on motherhood and her passion for theatre.

She’s been spotted exploring Spanish towns with her kids and has even taken up acting again, starring in the play “Spirit of the People” last year.

Life in Spain:

Heard moved to Madrid in 2022, seeking a peaceful life away from Hollywood. She’s learning Spanish and enjoying local culture.

Her kids are keeping her busy, but she’s excited for her acting career. Heard’s fans are still supporting her, despite her taking a break from the spotlight.

Amber Heard Heard’s personal life has been under scrutiny, particularly her highly publicized defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp in 2022.

She’s been keeping a low profile, distancing herself from Hollywood and focusing on her passion for theater. Her stage debut in the bilingual play “Spirit of the People” in 2025 received positive reviews.

Career Highlights:

Aquaman (2018) and Justice League (2017) showcased her strength as Mera.

Pineapple Express (2008) earned her a Young Hollywood Award.

Zombieland (2009) and The Rum Diary (2011) solidified her Hollywood presence.

Heard’s also an advocate for human rights and domestic violence awareness, serving as a UN Human Rights Champion.