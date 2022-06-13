Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Amber Heard criticized after increase in Aquaman 2 screen time

Netizens are bashing Hollywood actor Amber Heard after the makers of Aquaman 2 increased her screen time in the upcoming film.

Warner Bros. increased her screen time as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom by 20 to 25 minutes. The decision comes after her defeat to fellow celebrity Johnny Depp in a defamation case.

The move did not sit well with netizens and had some strong words to say about it.

Earlier, the fans were calling for the replacement of Hollywood actor Amber Heard with Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke for the Aquaman sequel.

It is pertinent to mention that the film’s shooting took place from July 2021 to December 2021.

Earlier, the producer Peter Safran, on the other hand, commented that they will do what is best for the film.

“You gotta do whats best for the movie,” he said as quoted in the report. We felt that if it’s [director] James Wan and [star] Jason Momoa, it should be Amber Heard. That’s really what it was.”

He added: “One is not unaware of what is going on in the Twitter-verse, but that doesn’t mean you have to react to it or take it as gospel or accede to their wishes.”

