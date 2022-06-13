Amber Heard criticized after increase in Aquaman 2 screen time

Netizens are bashing Hollywood actor Amber Heard after the makers of Aquaman 2 increased her screen time in the upcoming film.

Warner Bros. increased her screen time as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom by 20 to 25 minutes. The decision comes after her defeat to fellow celebrity Johnny Depp in a defamation case.

The move did not sit well with netizens and had some strong words to say about it.

Not going to watch aquaman 2 if AH is in it! #boycottaquaman 2 https://t.co/ePerAWP14A — yuu mee (@MaMaSha143) June 12, 2022

AH has been proven to be the abuser & allowed to keep her screen time in Aquaman 2. I boycotted no. 1 & will #boycottaquaman 2 I’m a DV Survivor & am disgusted by how another Survivor is STILL being treated & his abuser is being awarded. #MenToo#AmberHeardlsAnAbuser — KahleeseeStark (@KahleeseeStark) June 12, 2022

I’ll just say it right now: I’m not watching Aquaman or any other movie WB puts out in the theaters.. with or without amber. They literally have the moral backbone of a chocolate éclair, and it’s sickening.#boycottaquaman #AmberHeardlsAnAbuser https://t.co/NeufcvhcRZ — Rere 🦋💛🌻 (@depprsdmess) June 11, 2022

Time to boycott Aquaman even harder WB added more to her part more than 10 minutes now its 25 this is unacceptable. We do not support abusers sign the petition!!! #boycottAquaman #Justiceforjohnnydepp https://t.co/8SUFLqLUrg — Nikell Doyle (@StrugDoyle) June 10, 2022

I won’t be going to see @aquamanmovie There is no excuse for actively supporting an abuser. Had this been a man, like I don’t know…Jonny Depp, I have Zero doubt it’d have been pulled.#boycottaquaman2 #boycottaquaman #boycottaquamanmovie #JusticeForJohhnyDepp #AmberHeard — Marc A Klita (@Urban_Outsider1) May 31, 2022

Earlier, the fans were calling for the replacement of Hollywood actor Amber Heard with Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke for the Aquaman sequel.

It is pertinent to mention that the film’s shooting took place from July 2021 to December 2021.

Earlier, the producer Peter Safran, on the other hand, commented that they will do what is best for the film.

“You gotta do whats best for the movie,” he said as quoted in the report. We felt that if it’s [director] James Wan and [star] Jason Momoa, it should be Amber Heard. That’s really what it was.”

He added: “One is not unaware of what is going on in the Twitter-verse, but that doesn’t mean you have to react to it or take it as gospel or accede to their wishes.”

