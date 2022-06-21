Is Amber Heard ‘most beautiful woman’ in the World? 

Hollywood actor and ex-wife of A-lister Johnny Depp – Amber Heard has been declared the ‘Most Beautiful Woman’ in the world.

The ‘Aquaman’ actor who has been in the headlines for the past few months due to the blockbuster defamation case against her ex-husband and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star, is said to have an almost perfect beauty score as per the golden Greek formula.

Reportedly, Heard’s facial features have the best and almost perfect mapping according to the Golden ratio of Beauty Phi in Greek science, the apparent technique which analyses the distance between various facial features like eyes, lips, nose, and even face shapes, to calculate the score out of the perfect ratio of 1.618.

As per their analysis, Heard’s facial features are closest to the ratio by 91.85%, said Dr Julian De Silva of Harley Street. Speaking about the ratio, he stated, “The Greeks discovered that the ratio occurs everywhere in nature and for thousands of years it has been thought to hold the secret formula of the world’s most beautiful faces.”

“The Phi ratio of 1.618 has long been thought to hold the secret for beauty, but now with the computer mapping we can calculate how it applies to real women,” he added.

Apart from Heard, the list of most beautiful faces according to the same mapping technique, includes more Hollywood names like Scarlett Johansson, who has ‘perfect eyes’, Emily Ratajkowski said to have the ‘most beautiful lips’, Kim Kardashian has ‘bomb eyebrows’, while singer Selena Gomez has the ‘perfect heels’.

