Amber Heard moves to Spain, quits Hollywood after losing trial?

Amber Heard finally addresses the reports of her quitting Hollywood to permanently move to Spain after losing the defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Breaking the silence on the reports of her relocation that have been doing rounds for some time now, the ‘Aquaman’ actor confirmed to a local reporter in Spain that she is loving her time in the new country.

“I love Spain, so much,” Heard told the reporter outside her Madrid home as she spoke Spanish fluently. When asked if she plans a longer stay there, the actor replied, “Yes, I hope so. Yes, yes, I love living here.”

However, she refuted the claims of her quitting Hollywood, affirming that she has some film projects in the pipeline.

It is pertinent to note that the relocation of Johnny Depp’s ex-wife happened after she sold her California estate, Yucca Valley for $1.1 million last year.

For the uninitiated, the US jury had found Johnny Depp and Amber Heard liable for defamation — but sided more strongly with the ‘Pirates‘ star following an intense six-week trial riding on bitterly contested allegations of domestic abuse.

The jury had awarded $10 million in damages to Depp after finding that a 2018 newspaper article penned by Heard on her experience of ‘sexual violence’ was defamatory. Heard, who had countersued, was awarded $2 million at the end of the live-streamed trial.