Warner Bros. deleted Amber Heard scenes from ‘Aquaman 2’?

Warner Bros. is planning to delete the recorded scenes of Amber Heard from ‘Aquaman 2’ following her defeat in the blockbuster defamation case.

As per the reports, makers have decided on the move after a recent meeting of higher-ups – to cut the scenes where Heard was shot as Mera for ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ – in the wake of her defeat in the defamation battle against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Reportedly, most of her scenes that were shot last year will be removed from the final cut and explained with an off-screen death.

Statements from a close source suggest that her character ‘could die during childbirth’ at the beginning of the sequel to keep her completely out of the film. The step is being taken by the entertainers to avoid possible negative press off the installment.

Previously, Heard had claimed during her testimony in the defamation trial, that her role in the sequel of ‘Aquaman’ had been ‘pared-down’ due to the controversy and she had to ‘really fight’ for the film.

Responding to Heard’s pretense, Walter Hamada, an executive from DC films said that the studio had to consider for several weeks before recasting Heard as Mera in the sequel. “The studio’s concern was about the lack of chemistry between Heard and Jason Momoa, who stars as Aquaman,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that the US jury ruled the defamation battle in favor of Depp last week.

