Amber Heard shares first photos of twins from spooky Halloween outing

Amber Heard has shared photos of her twins Ocean and Agnes for the first time on Halloween.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the 39-year-old actor shared series of eerie photos with her newly-born twins and daughter Oonagh Paige from their spooky Halloween trick-or-treating outing in Madrid, Spain.

In the photos, Amber Heard was seen dressed as a witch in a black dress with a pointed hat, holding her 5-month-old twins, who were also dressed in festive Halloween outfits with one wearing a spider hat and the other sporting an orange pumpkin hat.

The Aquaman star was also accompanied by her 4-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige who sported striped tights and a witchy dress to match her mom. She also had a witch’s hat on and an orange sash around her waist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

“Halloweening with my minnies,” Heard sweetly wrote in the caption.

The actor welcomed her twins Ocean and Agnes in May. “Amber is delighted to welcome the twins and complete her family. Mama and babies are enjoying every minute. And Oonagh is happily running the show,” a spokesperson for Heard told PEOPLE at the time.

Amber Heard currently lives a quieter life in Madrid, Spain with her three kids after her messy legal battles with ex-husband Johnny Depp ended in 2022.