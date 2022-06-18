Amber Heard ‘still wants’ Johnny Depp in her life?

Experts are convinced that Amber Heard – who admitted to still love her ex-husband Johnny Depp – wants him in her life.

Speaking about the statements in the latest tell-all by the ‘Aquaman’ actor, which was her first since the jury ruled out their defamation trial in Depp’s favor earlier this month, Lawrence Cooper of a Foreign-based news agency remarked, “They are confusing.”

“She is on the ‘you need to listen to me tour, I was not lying tour’. She has these awkward moments, like she had during the trial where you are like ‘wait, are you lying again?’,” Cooper slammed.

“She cannot get her own stories straight that she memorized for the interview and she is not even under oath.”

Speculating another defamation trial after Heard made some major accusations in her interview, Cooper added, “She is getting herself in trouble here. They had a trial, the jury found out that she defamed him, and yet she is defaming him again.”

“She is poking the bear ever since because she still wants him in her life, even if it is in a negative way and here she is again. They do have a toxic relationship and she clearly wants to continue it,” she concluded.

For those unversed, Heard had told during an interview that she still loves Depp and has no ill will against him. “I love him with all my heart. And I tried my best to make a deeply broken relationship work. And I couldn’t. I have no bad feelings or ill will towards him at all.”

It is pertinent to mention, the Virginia jury ruled earlier this month that actor Amber Heard defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp in a widely watched six-week trial.

