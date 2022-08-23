May 25 violence: Ambiguity persists over filing cases against policemen

LAHORE: The Punjab government is in ambiguous situation over filing cases against police officers allegedly involved in violence during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Azadi March on May 25, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to sources, political advisors and senior officials – including the Chief Minister’s Secretariat – have advised the Punjab government against filing First Information Reports (FIRs) against police officials.

Sources told ARY News that the provincial government has been advised to launch departmental action against policemen instead of filing cases. Filing cases against police officers will hinder the morale of the force, sources added.

Sources further claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were asking the Punjab Chief Minister to register cases against the police officers. “The issue was also discussed in CM Pervaiz Elahi’s meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan,” they added.

A day earlier, former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan met Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and discussed the country’s current political situation.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi congratulated Imran Khan on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) success in NA-245 Karachi by-election.

He also expressed serious concern over the retaliatory actions against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, vowing the Punjab government’s support in every situation.

Comments