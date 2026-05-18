KARACHI: Investigators have revealed fresh details in the case involving Hyderabad-based alleged drug trafficker Ambreen alias Gudi Chandio, saying that further inquiries are underway into her wider network and possible links within law enforcement circles, ARY News reported.

According to investigative officials, Ambreen Gudi Chandio’s husband is a retired police officer, and authorities have also initiated a separate inquiry into a former DSP in connection with the case.

Officials further disclosed that around 10 police personnel from the Hyderabad range are under investigation for alleged contact with the suspect, raising concerns over possible internal links aiding the network.

The investigators said the accused allegedly used family connections to facilitate the sale of narcotics in educational institutions, including universities and colleges.

They added that a close relative of the suspect, Ambreen Gudi Chandiore, reportedly a university student, is believed to be operating part of the drug distribution network.

According to officials, at least seven associates linked to the suspect have already been identified in the Hyderabad range, while scrutiny is ongoing to trace additional members of the alleged network.

Law enforcement authorities said the investigation is expanding as officials continue efforts to dismantle what appears to be a wider drug trafficking operation involving multiple facilitators and suspected insider links.

It is worth noting that two days earlier, the task force conducted an operation in Aliabad Colony within the jurisdiction of Hatri Police Station, during which female drug dealer Ambrin alias Gudi was arrested.

Police said that more than three kilograms of charas and over 23 grams of heroin were recovered from the accused, while six cases have already been registered against her in different police stations and excise departments.

This marks the third major arrest in the ongoing crackdown, following two earlier detentions. The first was Nargis alias Malka, who was arrested from Swati Mohalla near Khudadad Graveyard, while the second was high-profile alleged cocaine trafficker Anmol alias Pinky, reportedly arrested from the Garden area of Karachi.