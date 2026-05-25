AMC Theatres Rolls Out Street Corn Poppers, Hot Honey Pizza and More in Nationwide Menu Expansion

AMC Theatres is giving moviegoers more than just popcorn this summer, rolling out a bold new lineup of Feature Fare items across 400+ locations nationwide.

The expansion brings street food-inspired bites and shareable snacks designed to match the scale of 2026’s biggest blockbusters.

What’s New on the Menu

The latest additions focus on craveable, handheld options that go beyond traditional concession fare:

Street Corn Poppers: Hot, poppable bites inspired by Mexican street corn, packed with chili, lime, and cheese flavor.

Hot Honey Sausage Pizza: A sweet-and-spicy personal pizza topped with sausage and drizzled with hot honey.

Popcorn Chicken: Crispy, bite-sized chicken pieces perfect for sharing between scenes.

Dill Pickle Pretzel Bites: Soft pretzel bites tossed in bold dill pickle seasoning.

Dill Pickle Bavarian Legend: A 1.5-pound shareable pretzel with the same tangy pickle twist.

AMC says the new items are inspired by current food trends and guest feedback, aiming to make the concession stand feel less like an afterthought and more like part of the experience.

Beyond Hot Food

The chain is also expanding its Premium Snacks lineup on the candy rack. New additions include Cheez-It Snack Mix and Pringles Mingles Jalapeño Queso, giving guests more savory options alongside classic sweets.

All of these items are now available at more than 400 AMC Feature Fare locations across the U.S., with the rollout timed to coincide with summer’s heavy hitters like Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Jurassic World Rebirth.

Why AMC Is Doubling Down on Food

AMC has been gradually transforming its concession model for years, adding hot kitchens, expanded menus, and alcohol service at select locations.

The goal is clear: give people a reason to choose theaters over streaming by making the in-theater experience feel elevated and social.

“AMC Feature Fare continues to evolve beyond traditional movie theatre concessions with a growing lineup of hot foods, savory snacks, sweet treats and limited-time offerings,” the company said in its announcement.

For AMC, it’s also a way to drive revenue beyond ticket sales. With food and beverage margins higher than box office returns, new menu items help offset the industry’s ongoing challenges with attendance.

What to Expect Next Time You’re at AMC

If your local AMC has Feature Fare, you can expect these items at the main concession stand or at dedicated hot food counters. The menu varies slightly by location, and AMC says limited-time items will rotate in throughout the year based on what’s trending and what’s popular with moviegoers.

So if you’re heading out for a summer movie, your snack game just got a serious upgrade.