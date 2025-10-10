Ameer Balaj murder case: Teefi Butt arrives in Lahore after Dubai extradition

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Oct 10, 2025
    • -
  • 271 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
Ameer Balaj murder case: Teefi Butt arrives in Lahore after Dubai extradition
Share Post Using...