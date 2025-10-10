Ameer Balaj murder case: Teefi Butt arrives in Lahore after Dubai extradition

LAHORE: The prime suspect in the Ameer Balaj murder case, Khawaja Tareef Gulshan alias Teefi Butt, was brought to Lahore on Friday after being extradited from Dubai, ARY News reported.

Teefi Butt, along with Khawaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt and others, had been nominated in the murder FIR registered over the killing of Ameer Balaj, who was shot dead in a targeted attack near Thokar Niaz Beg, Lahore, on February 19, 2024.

Following the murder, Teefi Butt fled abroad and was later declared a proclaimed offender by the authorities.

In 2024, the Punjab Police had approached the Ministry of Interior to initiate extradition proceedings. After the ministry’s approval, Interpol red warrants were issued for his arrest and repatriation.

According to sources, Teefi Butt was brought to Karachi Airport late Thursday night via a private airline and later transferred to Lahore, where he was handed over to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the case.

The Crime Control Department (CCD) of Punjab Police had formally sought custody of the suspect. However, the Lahore investigation police reportedly declined the request to transfer the case to the CCD.

Teefi Butt was arrested in a dramatic manner in Dubai as DSP Khalid Warya acting jointly with Dubai police, raided a flat where a gathering was taking place. Teefi Butt, was among those present at the scene. As DSP Khalid Warya has seen Teefi Butt, identified him, and requested Dubai police to arrest him.

Teefi Butt had previously been in the United Kingdom but travelled to Dubai after his visa expired.