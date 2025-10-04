Ameer Balaj murder case: How was key suspect Teefi Butt arrested?

The prime suspect in the Balaj murder case, Teefi Butt, was arrested in a dramatic manner in Dubai, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Khawaja Tareef Gulshan alias Teefi Butt is accused of gunning down Amir Balaj Tipu, son of Arif Amir alias Tipu Truckanwala (goods transport network), near Lahore’s Thokar Niaz Beg neighborhood on February 19, 2024.

Following the incident, Teefi Butt fled the country and was later declared a proclaimed offender by the authorities.

According to Lahore police, DSP Khalid Warya had already been in Dubai along with a team to apprehend two suspects.

Acting jointly with Dubai police, they raided a flat where a gathering was taking place. The prime suspect Teefi Butt, was among those present at the scene. As DSP Khalid Warya has seen Teefi Butt, identified him, and requested Dubai police to arrest him.

Read Also: Ameer Balaj murder case: CCD seeks Teefi Butt’s custody after arrest in Dubai

According to sources, Teefi Butt remains in the custody of Dubai police. Proceedings have begun to secure his extradition to Pakistan through a Red Notice.

The Crime Control Department (CCD) sources confirmed that Interpol, acting on a red warrant, had carried out the arrest in Dubai last night. CCD teams have been dispatched to Dubai to coordinate with UAE authorities and bring the suspect back to Pakistan.

It was further reported that prime suspect in the Balaj murder case, Teefi Butt had previously been in the United Kingdom but travelled to Dubai after his visa expired.

Another accused in the case, Aqeel Butt alias Gogi Butt, is currently out on bail as per court orders.