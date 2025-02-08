Ameer Gilani dances to Salman Khan’s hit on his wedding – Watch

Newlywed actor Ameer Gilani set the dance floor ablaze, shaking a leg on Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s hit song, at his wedding with Mawra Hocane.

Ameer Gilani came all prepared to take his Dulhan (bride) home following Thursday’s Shendi event, and the groom took to the dance floor with his squad, dedicating a special performance to his star wife, Mawra Hocane.

In the clip, originally shared by YouTuber Ukhano on his Instagram handle, Gilani can be seen dancing to the hit wedding song ‘Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye’, from the Bollywood blockbuster ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. He aced Salman Khan’s steps from the original music video, while his wife turned his biggest cheerleader.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Several other videos of his dance are now going viral on social media and netizens cannot get enough of the groom’s choreographed moves for his wife.

For the rukhsati event, the ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2′ actor made for a breathtaking bride in a pastel pink ensemble, by ace designer Sania Maskatiya, whereas her husband looked dapper, twinning with Hocane in a matching sherwani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameer Gilani (@ameergilani)

After remaining tight-lipped about their relationship for years, Hocane and Gilani, who were class fellows and had known each other long before entering showbiz, surprised their fans with their marriage announcement earlier this week. “in the middle of chaos… I found you✨ BISMILLAH,” she wrote in the caption of the joint post with their first pictures as the newlyweds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAWRA (@mawrellous)

The reel-to-real-life couple has also shared the screen multiple times when they wowed the audience with their impeccable chemistry.