Ameer Gilani headed to Harvard Law School in a few months

Actor Ameer Gilani is all set to attend the prestigious Harvard University’s eminent Law School for his further studies.

The actor, who had a breakthrough role in a recent TV serial, confirmed that he will be leaving to attend the Harvard Law School soon while replying to a fan’s query on his Instagram over the weekend.

Posting a Question/Answer sticker on a picture with his director as an Instagram story, Ameer had asked his fan’s to guess what he was discussing with them, to which a user replied, “That you are going to Harvard Law after this!”

To this, Ameer replied, “Haha yes brother, just a few months left (maybe a few projects too). InshaAllah.” He also added a sticker of the Harvard emblem.

News of Ameer Gilani’s acceptance to the esteemed school was first confirmed in Oct. 2020 by Gilani on his Instagram, where he uploaded a picture of himself with a Harvard Law School file in hand and the caption, “So… it’s really happening… Alhamdulillah.”

Co-star and close friend Mawra Hocane, who is also a law school graduate, congratulated Ameer in the comment section saying, “Ameeeeeer!!!! SO PROUD OF YOU!!!! MashAllah.”

Needless to say, it’s heartening to see someone pursue their education in spite of finding fame and success early on. We sure think Ameer will make for one smart lawyer!