Ameer Gilani wishes his mother 'more happy and healthy ones together'

Pakistani actor wishes his mother Happy Birthday in a cute message posted on social media.

In a recent Instagram post, Ameer Gilani wishes his mother Happy Birthday with a photo of him and his mother recreating the childhood picture, hung in the background of the photo.

In this caption he said, “Happy birthday mama! @mamasbatter

May we celebrate many more happy and healthy ones together 🤲🏻❤️🤗🥳”.

His mother has also replied to the post, “Thank you Zama bachay. You are best part of me, Allah de hamasha khushala sata bachay. Love you to infinity. I’m blessed to have son like you”.

To note, Ameer Gilani became the talk of the town owing to his relationship with the superstar Mawra Hocane.

Their multiple sightings and love banters online sparked rumors that love might be in the air for them.