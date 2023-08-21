Ameesha Patel reveals industry was against Hrithik Roshan’s debut

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel revealed that most of the industry was against the release of Hrithik Roshan and her debut film ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’.

Patel, who is basking in the success of her latest release ‘Gadar 2’, co-starring Sunny Deol, revealed in a new interview that many suggested filmmaker Rakesh Roshan delay the release of his romantic thriller, marking the debut of her with the latter’s son Hrithik Roshan, as they believed that ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’ would not be able to match the other two big releases in the same month.

“Everyone was against the launch because everyone had no faith in Hrithik [Roshan] because, at the same time, Mr Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan was being launched, I was a non-filmy, he was being launched with Kareena so this was a very underdog project till of course Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai actually came to the screens,” Patel told the interviewer.

“People asked Mr Rakesh Roshan to change the release date because we had Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan’s films Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Mela before and after us,” she added.

The actor continued, “People asked Rakesh, ‘How can you bring these two nobodies in between two hurricanes of films.’ And Rakesh uncle said, ‘I’m not going to change. I have faith in my film.’ That was enough for me and Hrithik that our director had faith in us. It was enough for me that such a big director like Rakesh Roshan was risking his career and his son’s career with a new girl like me. So that gave me the confidence that he has faith in me, duniya ki maat suno (don’t listen to people), give your best to your film and that’s all. And, the rest is history.”

Written and directed by veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, the romance flick headlined by Ameesha Patel and Hrithik Roshan was an instant blockbuster upon its release in January 2000 and bagged a record 92 awards across prestigious ceremonies.

