Ameesha Patel, 50, reveals reason behind not getting married

Bollywood diva Ameesha Patel revealed the reason behind her decision not to get married, despite receiving proposals to date.

Ameesha Patel, 50, best known for starring in Bollywood films like and among others, said that as a young girl, she would chase boys in school, but at this point in her life, she is single by her choice, as the proposals she used to get from men were those who wanted her to give up on her career, something she was not willing to do.

“People who love you will let your career prosper,” she said in a new interview, revealing the reason behind being single. “I have lost a lot for my career, and I have also lost a lot for love. I have given up both things for the other, and I think that I have learnt from both.”

“For example, I had one serious relationship, and it was before I joined films. He belonged to a very big industrial family from South Bombay, like mine, had the same background and education, and the family setup was the same. It ticked all the boxes, but when I decided to go into film, my partner did not want a person in the public eye, and that is how I chose my career over love,” she explained.

Patel, who mentioned to still get proposals from men half her age, furthered, “I am all up for marriage, as long as I find someone worthy.”

“They say that ‘Where there is a will, there is a way,’ so the person who finds me through everything and mauke par chauka maarlege (takes advantage of the situation) will be my person,” she added.

“I still get all kinds of proposals from a lot of well-to-do families. People half my age want to take me out on a date, and I am open to it because a man has to be mentally mature. I have met a lot of people older than me who have the IQ of a fly,” the actor concluded.