American Eagle confirms plans for new Sydney Sweeney collaboration

American Eagle has confirmed plans for new collaborations with actor Sydney Sweeney after the controversial jeans campaign.

The company triggered a massive social media uproar after it unveiled a campaign featuring Sweeney and her German Shepherd Sully Bear, in July this year.

“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality and even eye colour. My genes are blue,” the ‘Euphoria’ star said in one of the videos for the campaign.

Several took offence with the line they said had racial undertones and promoted eugenics with the ‘jeans/genes’ wordplay.

Backlash intensified after reports emerged in the US media that the Hollywood actor had been a registered Republican since 2024.

Later, American Eagle doubled down on their campaign, saying that they wanted to just promote their jeans without promoting racism or eugenics.

The company has now claimed that the it’s jeans collaboration with Sydney Seeney sold out in no time.

During an earnings call, CMO Craig Brommers said that the company was planning to do more collaboration with the Hollywood actor later this year.

Calling Sydney Sweeney “a winner,” the American Eagle official said that “the campaign with her has generated unprecedented new customer acquisition” in just six weeks”.

Since the campaign and the following backlash, the Hollywood actor has remained silent on the matter despite several public appearances to promote her films.