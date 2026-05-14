Former couple Emma Roberts and Evan Peters are reuniting on screen for the upcoming 13th season of American Horror Story, seven years after ending their engagement.

The actors appeared together onstage during Disney’s 2026 Upfront presentation at New York City’s Javits Center on May 12, where FX officially announced the cast for the new installment of Ryan Murphy’s hit anthology series.

Roberts, 35, and Peters, 39, were joined by longtime American Horror Story stars Sarah Paulson, Angela Bassett, Gabourey Sidibe and Billie Lourd for the major reveal. Actor Paul Anthony Kelly was also announced as a new addition to the cast.

FX teased that season 13 will “do justice to everyone’s most feared number” and will feature fan-favorite actors reprising iconic roles from past seasons.

Emma Roberts is set to return as Madison Montgomery, the sharp-tongued witch she famously portrayed in American Horror Story: Coven.

The Murphy and Brad Falchuk co-created series first debuted in 2011 and has been nominated for dozens of Emmy Awards.

The reunion marks the first major public project between Roberts and Peters since their relationship ended in 2019. The pair first met while filming the 2013 indie comedy Adult World and became engaged in 2014 after dating for two years.

Despite several breakups and reconciliations throughout their relationship, the actors officially went their separate ways in early 2019.

During their time together, the former couple frequently appeared alongside one another in multiple seasons of American Horror Story.

Following their split, Roberts became engaged to actor Cody John, while Peters made his relationship with Natalie Engel public in 2024.