'American Horror Story' Season 13 teaser hints at Kathy Bates' triumphant return

FX and Ryan Murphy’s flagship horror franchise is gearing up for a monumental landmark. Following the polarizing split-release of American Horror Story: Delicate, momentum for American Horror Story Season 13 is building fast—and a brand-new teaser trailer is signaling the long-awaited comeback of one of the franchise’s most celebrated stars: Kathy Bates.

The Oscar-winning legend, who became an instant fan favorite after her terrifying debut in 2013’s Coven, hasn’t appeared in the anthology series since 2018’s Apocalypse. Now, new promotional footage suggests Ryan Murphy is bringing back the big guns to usher in Season 13.

What the Season 13 Teaser Reveals

While FX is keeping official plot details strictly under wraps, the cryptic new teaser sets a dark, atmospheric tone, leaning heavily into classic gothic horror tropes that defined the show’s golden era.

Cryptic Imagery: The teaser showcases haunting visual cues, sinister sound design, and thematic hints pointing toward a spooky, isolated location.

The Kathy Bates Tease: Audio clips and silhouette frames in the teaser heavily feature Bates’ unmistakable voice and screen presence, sparking widespread speculation about her central role in the new storyline.

Return to Roots: After recent seasons experimented with modern celebrity casting (including Kim Kardashian in Delicate), Season 13 appears to be pivoting back toward veteran horror heavyweights.

An AHS Veteran Reunion?

Kathy Bates isn’t the only franchise icon rumored to be anchoring the 13th installment. Franchise anchor Sarah Paulson has repeatedly expressed her desire to return to the series alongside Bates, provided Murphy crafted the right story.

“If Kathy is back, and Sarah is back, AHS is officially back,” has become the consensus sentiment among fans reacting to the new teaser online.

Kathy Bates’ Iconic AHS History

Across American Horror Story, she’s played a different character in almost every season.

In Season 3: Coven she was Delphine LaLaurie.

In Season 4: Freak Show she played Ethel Darling.

In Season 5: Hotel she appeared as Iris.

In Season 6: Roanoke she took on two roles, Thomasin White and Agnes Mary Winstead.

And in Season 8: Apocalypse she returned as Miriam Mead.

Why Season 13 is a Massive Milestone for FX

Reaching 13 seasons is a rare feat in modern television, but for a show built around the lucky/unlucky number 13, expectations could not be higher. FX and co-creator Ryan Murphy have previously teased that Season 13 would be a special event for loyal fans who have followed the anthology since its 2011 Murder House debut.

With production ramping up, fans are keeping a close eye on further cast confirmations, official title reveals, and premiere date announcements expected in the coming weeks.