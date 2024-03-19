Grammy-winning rapper Lil Jon embraces Islam

Grammy-winning American DJ and rapper Jonathan H Smith, better known by his stage name Lil Jon, has converted to Islam. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As reported by a Turkish newspaper, rapper, DJ and record producer, Lil Jon converted to Islam on the first Friday of Ramadan 2024, at the King Fahad Mosque in Los Angeles, California. He announced his conversion in front of a large congregation.

Moreover, a video, which recorded Smith reciting shahada in Arabic and later in English, under the guidance of the imam, was shared on the video platform TikTok.

Turning to his Instagram handle with more than a million followers, he confirmed the news to his fans. “Thank you so much brothers and sisters for the outpouring of love and positivity,” read the note posted by the rapper with the caption, “Alhamdulillah,” and a praying hands emoji.

Thousands of fans liked the post and flocked to the comments section to extend their congratulations to the artist.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1972, Smith gained fame in the early 2000s for his pioneering role in promoting the music genre. He is best known for hits like ‘Turn Down for What’, ‘Let’s Go’, ‘Act a Fool’ and ‘Yeah’ with Usher and Ludacris, for which he won his first Grammy in the Best Rap Collaboration category.

