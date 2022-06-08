After Sidhu Moosewala, another rapper shot dead after his show!

Days after the gruesome killing of Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala, American rapper Trouble has been shot dead in Georgia.

As per the reports, an Atlanta-based rapper Mariel Semonte Orr, who goes by the stage name Trouble was shot dead in the wee hours of Sunday, at the age of 34, hours after performing at a show.

As per the details, the rap artist was gunned down around 3 a.m. at Lake St. James apartment and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead because of injuries. The singer was visiting a female friend after his rap performance when the incident took place over a domestic invasion by the lady’s ex-boyfriend.

And I woke up to rip trouble…. Everybody texting be careful! Smh rip fam!!!! https://t.co/P9Kebuct9p — MeekMill (@MeekMill) June 5, 2022

The sheriff’s office in the city asserted that warrants against Jamichael Jones – who is under suspicion for the rapper’s murder – have been issued.

Moreover, the suspect has turned himself in custody after officials launched a search at locations he was often spotted at including his mother’s house.

BREAKING: A press conference scheduled for 10:30 pm Jamichael Jones – the man accused of fatally shooting #Atlanta rapper #Trouble – has has agreed to turn himself in. Trouble, who collaborated with Drake and The Weeknd in his career, died Sunday at the age of 34.@CBS46 pic.twitter.com/MrggbtOrvV — shon gables (@shongables) June 7, 2022

The rapper was known for his collaboration with the likes of Drake and The Weeknd, in a career spanning over a decade.

For those unversed, Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was also shot dead in the Mansa district of the Punjab state on May 29, a day after the administration of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reduced his security.

A Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, had claimed responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi artist, claiming of taken revenge for killing his brothers.

