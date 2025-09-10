American singer's car found with decomposing body in trunk

A decomposing human body has been found in the Los Angeles impound Tesla trunk, registered in the name of young American singer, D4vd.

As reported by the foreign media, police officers discovered the human remains in the trunk of a Tesla, registered to the name of New York-born singer David Anthony Burke, 20, known professionally as D4vd, when they responded to a call on Monday afternoon, of foul odour coming from an impounded vehicle at 1000 block of N. Mansfield Avenue.

The vehicle in question is registered to the ‘Romantic Homicide’ singer in in Hempstead, Texas, confirmed an LAPD spokesperson.

Per the authorities, the vehicle had been impounded at the property for a few days before being discovered, and the dead body was placed inside a bag in the front trunk of the Tesla. More information on the identity of the person is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, D4vd’s rep said that he is cooperating with authorities in their investigation. “D4vd has been informed about what’s happened. And, although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities,” they stated.

Notably, he is scheduled to perform in Minneapolis on Tuesday night as part of his ‘Withered’ tour, which will stop in LA on September 20.