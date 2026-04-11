SHANGHAI: Amgen’s lung cancer drug tarlatamab has won approval from ​China’s National Medical Products Administration, ‌its development and commercialisation partner BeOne Medicines said on Friday on WeChat.

The drug ​is a targeted immunotherapy ​for adults in the extensive-stage of ⁠hard-to-treat small cell lung cancer ​that has worsened despite chemotherapy.

The ​U.S. drugmaker sells tarlatamab in its home market under the name Imdelltra. It is ​part of Amgen’s pipeline of ​bispecific antibodies designed to attach to a ‌cancer ⁠cell and an immune cell, bringing them together so that the body’s immune system can kill ​the cancer.

Amgen ​and Hong ⁠Kong-listed BeOne did not respond to requests for ​comment on launch date ​or ⁠pricing for the Chinese market. Some Wall Street analysts have said tarlatamab ⁠could represent ​an annual sales opportunity ​for Amgen of more than $2 billion.