Amid divorce from Sangeetha, Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan make FIRST appearance together

Thalapathy Vijay has been making headlines after reports surfaced that his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam had filed for divorce. Amid these reports of separation, the superstar has now appeared alongside his rumored girlfriend Trisha Krishnan at a wedding.

In a recently surfaced video on social media, Vijay and Trisha Krishnan appeared together for the first time after the divorce reports went viral. The duo was spotted attending the wedding reception of the son of Kalpathi S. Suresh, the producer of Bigil and The Greatest of All Time (The GOAT).

The actor donned a traditional golden veshti-and-shirt look, while Trisha appeared in a saree with similar colors.

Thalapathy Vijay is currently facing divorce proceedings from his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam. The couple, who have been married for nearly 27 years, are reportedly parting ways after their relationship deteriorated.

According to reports, Sangeetha filed for divorce, alleging that the actor was involved in an extramarital affair with an actress. She reportedly learned about the relationship in 2021, after which the actor initially agreed to end it.

However, the actor’s wife later claimed that he abandoned her and their children, causing them mental and emotional distress.

According to recent speculation, the superstar may settle the divorce by paying an alimony of Rs 250 crore. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding the matter.

Additionally, there have already been rumors that Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have been seeing each other for some time, with the latest video further fueling the speculation.

Thalapathy Vijay’s work front

Thalapathy is next expected to appear in the lead role in Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth. The action drama follows the story of Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former police officer and ex-convict who lives with his foster daughter, Viji, and hopes to raise her to become a strong and independent woman.

As forces from his past and present resurface, the story explores how he trains his daughter to face these challenges.

The film stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol as co-leads, with Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Prakash Raj appearing in key roles.

Initially, the film was slated for release on January 9, 2026. However, as it did not receive its censor certificate at the time, the movie is still awaiting its theatrical release.