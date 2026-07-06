Amina Khan's claim about passing CSS in just four days sparks backlash

Actress, director, and social activist Amina Khan recently became the target of social media ridicule after claiming she passed the CSS (Central Superior Services) exam with just four days of preparation.

During an appearance on the ARY Digital show ‘Good Morning Pakistan,’ Amina Khan—who transitioned from acting in dramas to directing commercials before recently returning to television—made an intriguing disclosure about her past. A video clip of this moment has since gone viral on social media.

She shared that she sat for the CSS examination when she was very young, noting that she only had four days to prepare because she was incredibly busy shooting various drama serials at the time. Amina Khan claimed that despite the brief preparation, she took eight papers and passed the exam, though she ultimately chose not to work for the government.

Social media users responded to her assertion with widespread disbelief and mockery. Correcting her claim, one user pointed out that the CSS exam actually consists of 12 papers, not eight. Meanwhile, another commenter jokingly suggested that she probably took her CSS examination inside a drama serial.