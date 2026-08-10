Amir backs Raza to become Pakistan pace spearhead

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has backed young fast bowler Ali Raza to develop into a key member of the national team’s pace attack, while identifying Mohammad Ali and Khurram Shahzad as other seamers capable of making a lasting impact for the national team.

Speaking during a recent podcast interview, Amir was asked to name some emerging Pakistani cricketers who may not yet be well known to international audiences.

The former left-arm pacer first highlighted Mohammad Ali, who enjoyed an impressive two-Test series against the West Indies, where he finished with nine wickets. He had also claimed a five-wicket haul in Pakistan’s warm-up fixture ahead of the series.

Amir praised Ali’s ability to maintain a disciplined line and length and pointed to his experience in first-class cricket, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and his stint with Nottinghamshire.

“I think Mohammad Ali will be very crucial. He is bowling so well. From first-class cricket and the PSL, he played for Notts [Nottinghamshire], and he has performed really well,” Amir said.

“He also played a practice game in the West Indies, where he took a five-wicket haul. He bowls really well with good length and good control.”

Mohammad Amir also named Khurram Shahzad among the seamers to watch before turning his attention to Ali Raza, who he believes has the qualities to become an important fast bowler for Pakistan if his development is managed properly.

The 18-year-old has impressed in the last two editions of the PSL with Peshawar Zalmi, taking 22 wickets in 14 appearances.

“In the future, if we look after Ali Raza, he is a genuine fast bowler. He is quick and knows how to bowl,” Amir said.

“I think these three or four guys can perform well.”

Amir, however, acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the careers of young cricketers and stressed that their progress would depend on how they are managed going forward.